Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,256,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,193,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,346,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.59. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

