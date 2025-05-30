Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $267.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

