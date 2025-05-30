Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000.

TIM stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. TIM’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIMB. Barclays set a $17.50 price target on TIM in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

