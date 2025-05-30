Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,798 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Materion by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Materion by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,099.20. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 269.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Materion’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

