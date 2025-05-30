Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $954,000 Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Talen Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Vennlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,378,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Talen Energy by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

