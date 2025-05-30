Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $445.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.11. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.58 and a 52-week high of $571.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.65.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

