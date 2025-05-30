Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in May

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEG Trading Down 1.3%

WEGZY stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. WEG has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

WEG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. WEG’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

