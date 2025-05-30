Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $428.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.54. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $295.79 and a twelve month high of $434.87.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

