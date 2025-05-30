Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.29% of SuRo Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 268,899 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 67,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SSSS stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 801.00%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $86,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,259.94. This trade represents a 1.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

