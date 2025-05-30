Wolverine Trading LLC Buys 17,483 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 256.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 202,047 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 598.4% during the fourth quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 1,795,340 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

