Wolverine Trading LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $14,938,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $97.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0614 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

