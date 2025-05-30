Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $17,238,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 159,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of DJUL opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.