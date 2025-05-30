Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases 3,928 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLFD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 54,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.29 million, a P/E ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

