Wolverine Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $832,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,347.77. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $498,414.30. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $2,644,639. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

