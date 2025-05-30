Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,270.60. This represents a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $38.19 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

