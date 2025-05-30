World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of World Acceptance worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,250. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $156.21 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $897.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRLD

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.