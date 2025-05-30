Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. This represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,814.50. This represents a 10.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 619,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $2,363,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xerox Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE XRX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Xerox has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

