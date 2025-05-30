Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.92 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

