16,081 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEAV. Barclays PLC increased its position in Weave Communications by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Weave Communications by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Weave Communications by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $312,696.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,527.66. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,235,469.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,298.10. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,274. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Weave Communications Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WEAV opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.97. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

