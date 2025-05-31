192,611 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Thiel Macro LLC

Thiel Macro LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 192,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 35.8% of Thiel Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

