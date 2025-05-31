30,071 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

