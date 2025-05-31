3,930 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $4,581,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,878,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KALU. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

