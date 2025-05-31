4,076 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,474,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $136.00.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

