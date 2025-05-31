437,489 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 437,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,640 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $25,043.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,527.36. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.69 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 640.00%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

