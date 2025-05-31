614,130 Shares in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 614,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of VNET Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,377,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,183,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,094,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 610.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,198,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 852,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.34 on Friday. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNET. Wall Street Zen lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

