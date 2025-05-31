75,341 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 110,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 72,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:SILA opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.31. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SILA

About Sila Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.