8,076 Shares in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Tanger by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.29%.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

