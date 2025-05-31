AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. UBS Group upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

