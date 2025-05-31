Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE:ANF opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $194.38. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

