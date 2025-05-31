ABIVAX Société Anonyme (ABVX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 2nd. Analysts expect ABIVAX Société Anonyme to post earnings of ($1.59) per share and revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 987,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 201,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABVX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

