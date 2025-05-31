ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $46.15 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $59.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.