Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Advantest Stock Down 3.8%

About Advantest

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advantest has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

