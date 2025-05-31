Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,975,000 after purchasing an additional 373,696 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 187,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,683,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.10. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

