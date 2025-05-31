Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $77.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ADC stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

