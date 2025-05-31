Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Alarm.com worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $71.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $403,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,634.56. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,118. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.