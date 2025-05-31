Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,411,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 633,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,467.23. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 2.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.