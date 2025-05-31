Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Steadfast Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $183,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.