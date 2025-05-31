Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

