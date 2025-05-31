Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.