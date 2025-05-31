Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of State of Wyoming’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

