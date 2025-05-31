American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $59.26. American Woodmark shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 10,419 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.39 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 840,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 351,157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $23,954,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after buying an additional 270,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,570.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 242,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 277.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 147,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $833.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.