Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 21,576 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 101,560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.33 million, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.