Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 25,270 Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRVR. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 717.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.07.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
