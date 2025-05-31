Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liberty Energy Q2 Earnings

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

