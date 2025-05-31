Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Biotech Q2 Earnings

Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Biotech in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBT opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.57. Purple Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 1.16% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

