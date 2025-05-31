Analysts Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) PT at $77.57

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on shares of Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Atkore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 59.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.