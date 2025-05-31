Analysts Set FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target at $2.63

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOTE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FiscalNote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOTE

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 88.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $57,784.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,655,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,270.96. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 134,329 shares of company stock valued at $112,576 over the last 90 days. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FiscalNote by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in FiscalNote by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.