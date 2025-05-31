Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $15.83

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.74. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,230.77%.

In related news, insider Armen Panossian purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,748.57. This trade represents a 62.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,667 shares in the company, valued at $961,054.47. The trade was a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

