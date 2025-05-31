Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,853 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.44.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.2231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.