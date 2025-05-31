AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in AppFolio by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $209.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.99. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $274.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

